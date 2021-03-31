Left Menu

Daalchini eyes geographical expansion, aims to install 2000+ vending machines across 20 cities in FY of 2021-22

The platform that operates through IoT-led phygital vending machines aims to create entrepreneurial opportunities for micro-women entrepreneurs through Daalchini franchisees while offering delectable meals to corporate professionals.

PTI | India | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:42 IST
• India’ first 24/7 instant snacking destination currently has 400 vending machines • Key areas of expansion to include Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Chandigarh and Mohali March 31, 2021: Daalchini, India’s first 24/7 snacking destination which provides affordable and healthy home-food through IoT-enabled vending machines, has announced its plans to expand its presence across India. The platform is planning to grow from 400 to 600 vending machines across 20 cities including Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Chandigarh, and Mohali. The platform that operates through IoT-led ‘phygital’ vending machines aims to create entrepreneurial opportunities for micro-women entrepreneurs through Daalchini franchisees while offering delectable meals to corporate professionals. Speaking on the company’s expansion plans, Ms. Prerna Kalra, Co-Founder, Daalchini, said, “Since its inception, Daalchini has been working towards making comforthome-food easily available to professionals while also empowering our women by making them professionally managed micro-enterprises. The upcoming expansion will allow us to uplift more lives through new and exciting employment opportunities as part of the Daalchini family. Needless to say, 600 vending machines across 9 cities is just the beginning. We plan to revolutionize snacking with our tech-driven value proposition over the next few years.” As part of its commitment of serving 6-meals-a-day, Daalchini is creating a sub-99 food store to enable brands in all F&B categories (like Frozen,Chilled, Meal-kits, Snacks, Bakery, Immunity Boosters, Healthy/Energy drinks, Yogurts etc.) reach their targetedaudience and help them scale fast across multiple geographies. To drive community of automated kiosks through homemakers, Daalchini helps them in convertingtheir spaces into professional, certified kitchens. It also assists them with supplies, licenses, audits and compliance to ensure top-notch quality of the contents for its vending machines. By making healthy snacks accessible to a greater section of society by leveraging innovative technology, Daalchini is well-poised to become a category-defining brand that changes the face of snacking in India. About Daalchini Daalchini is India’s first 24/7 instant snacking destination that provides affordable, and healthy home-cooked meals to corporate professionals through IoT-enabled ‘phygital’ (physical+digital) vending machines. The platform creates entrepreneurial opportunities for micro-women entrepreneurs through Daalchini franchisee. It has 150-plus franchisees/partners. More than 60% of its partners are women. Daalchini has 16 cloud kitchens in Delhi, nine of them being run by women entrepreneurs. The platform helps the home chefs to convert their kitchens to professional and certified kitchen, it further helps them to get the all the licenses, get their kitchen audited and fully compliant to ascertain the quality.

