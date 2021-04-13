Left Menu

Need to provide incentives to COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to ramp up production: FICCI

Given that most of these vaccines have extensive dossiers and data on their safety and efficacy for large populations, including for Indians living abroad, we should waive off the need for Indian clinical trial data, it added.FICCI noted that many states have been facing the shortage of COVID vaccines over the past few days, including locations in Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar, compelling state governments to scale down their daily vaccination targets.India intends to vaccinate a priority population of 30 crore by August 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 13:34 IST
Need to provide incentives to COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to ramp up production: FICCI

There is a need to roll out incentives for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to help them ramp up production in a bid to cater to the rising demand across the country, industry body FICCI said on Tuesday.

The government also needs to give provisions for immediate and sufficient grants and subsidies, through its COVID funds, for those manufacturers that are already developing or manufacturing COVID vaccines in the country, it noted.

''There is an urgent and critical need to encourage vaccine manufacturers to substantially augment their capacities for production. Since the cost of vaccines have been capped by the government, the vaccine manufacturers need to be provided with appropriate incentives for ramping up the production,'' FICCI said in a statement.

The industry body has recommended financing under the PLI-type scheme to support vaccine manufacturers, it added.

While welcoming approval of Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use, the industry body said that vaccines that are proven and successful in other markets should be encouraged to be brought into India at the earliest, in order to maintain supply chains.

''This should be considered for import and sale of international vaccines as well as initiate manufacturing of such vaccines in the country. Given that most of these vaccines have extensive dossiers and data on their safety and efficacy for large populations, including for Indians living abroad, we should waive off the need for Indian clinical trial data,'' it added.

FICCI noted that many states have been facing the shortage of COVID vaccines over the past few days, including locations in Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar, compelling state governments to scale down their daily vaccination targets.

''India intends to vaccinate a priority population of 30 crore by August 2021. Given that 10.85 crore people have received at least the first dose of COVID vaccination and going with the current rate of 30 lakh vaccinations per day, we would need more than 38 crore doses (of two dose vaccines) to fully vaccinate this priority group,'' it said.

According to reports, Indian government has 2.04 crore doses in pipeline for next few days, FICCI stated.

''With the current strategy and vaccination rate, we would be missing vaccinating our super-spreaders of the age group 18-45 years, who also form the majority of our workforce needed for sustaining economic activities,'' it noted.

Besides, since the length of immunity provided by the vaccines is yet not known, need for repeat vaccination needs to be factored in, FICCI said.

There is a need to maintain the momentum of manufacturing such vaccines for at least next couple of years, it added.

''FICCI, on behalf of the industry, has assured its complete support to the government for battling together against this unprecedented crisis and keeping the economy from being adversely impacted,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan to release contaminated Fukushima water into sea after treatment

Japan will release more than 1 million tonnes of contaminated water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, the government said on Tuesday, a move China called extremely irresponsible, while South Korea summoned Tokyos amba...

Israel made a 'very bad gamble' by sabotaging Iranian nuclear site - Zarif

Irans top diplomat said on Tuesday that an attack on its Natanz nuclear facility which it blames on Israel was a very bad gamble that would strengthen Tehrans hand in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with major powers. Tehran has said an...

Russia must end up Ukraine military build-up, NATO says

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia on Tuesday to withdraw troops that the alliance says Moscow is massing on Ukraines borders.In recent weeks Russia has moved thousands of combat-ready troops to Ukraines borders, the l...

'Matrix' star Carrie-Anne Moss says she was offered grandmother's role at 40

Matrix star Carrie-Anne Moss says she experienced Hollywoods double standards on aging firsthand when she was offered the role of a grandmother the day after she turned 40. Moss spoke about her experience while moderating a conversation to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021