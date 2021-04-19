Karagiri sees an upsurge in the sale of Wedding Trousseau for brides

Karagiri, a Pune-based one-stop solution for sarees, has launched a new range of bridal collections, sarees can be new wedding shopping favorites for your trousseau. Karagiri aims to reach out to every woman seeking to be a pathbreaker in her own stride. Karagiri serves a magnanimous range of sarees in a myriad of trends, from Banarasi sarees to Kanjivaram and many more in both contemporary and traditional styles, which leaves customers hooked. Offering unique designs in beautiful colours with a premium quality fabric at highly competitive prices is what gives Karagiri an edge over the others in the market. Speaking on the initial start Pallavi says,” We launched our website www.karagiri.com, in July 2017 and since then there has been no looking back,” If you are in the pursuit of looking for an intricate, awe-inspiring six-yarder, then Karagiri is one such brand that can satiate the saree connoisseur in you. Pune-based Karagiri aims to reach out to every woman seeking to be a pathbreaker in her own stride. Apart from selling online via their website and social media channels, today Karagiri has a beautifully crafted showroom in Pune where the collection boasts of the intricately crafted traditional handlooms, where young brides can find a range of designs much according to their liking and choice. The studio became famous for its contemporary approach towards fashion where they have used handlooms to make contemporary lehengas and complete bridal trousseau with hand embroidery details! Karagiri not only offers a complete solution for wedding trousseau shopping but serves an entire collection for the masses. The brand understands that saree today is a prized possession for any woman, and thus it serves a multitude of looks from professional to ceremonial; offering an entire range of collections priced between Rs 2,000 to Rs 50,000, and the startup has listed more than 7,000 products on its website. With a total customer base of around one lakh, the startup serves about 170 orders per day. According to Pallavi Mohadikar, Founder, Karagiri, ''Today Saree is not just an ethnic attire, rather it forwards contemporary style amalgamated with a modern twist. We have launched a trend of ''Fusion Sarees'' in our collection; for example, we have created an eclectic mix of Banarasi with Raw Silk and etc. Our bridal collection has received tremendous response from the customers and falls under top saree brands in India, today Karagiri comes of the mind of people willing to purchase sarees, which seeded with 40 SKUs initially; has seen a tremendous growth of around 7000 SKUs live on the website across different silk sarees'' Karagiri, as a brand, swears to protect the old heritage and promotes upliftment of these weavers who are behind the real magic of these beautiful pieces.

