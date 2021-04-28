Saudi crown prince: Only few differences with Biden administration

Saudi crown prince: Only few differences with Biden administrationReuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-04-2021 03:28 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 03:27 IST
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in remarks aired on Tuesday that the United States was a strategic partner and that Riyadh had only a few differences with the Biden administration which it was working to resolve.
The crown prince also said the kingdom would not accept any interference in its internal affairs. He said Saudi Arabia wanted good relations with Iran and was working with regional and global partners to find solutions to Tehran's "negative behaviour".
