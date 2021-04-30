Left Menu

Portuguese economy shrinks in first quarter amid lockdown

Portugal's economy contracted 3.3% in the first quarter from the preceding three months, hit by a nationwide lockdown imposed in mid-January to combat what was then the world's worst surge of COVID-19 infections, official data showed on Friday.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 30-04-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 15:38 IST
Portuguese economy shrinks in first quarter amid lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Portugal's economy contracted 3.3% in the first quarter from the preceding three months, hit by a nationwide lockdown imposed in mid-January to combat what was then the world's worst surge of COVID-19 infections, official data showed on Friday. The economy was hit by a decline in both external and internal demand, the National Statistics Institute said in its flash estimate. The gross domestic product also shrank 5.4% from a year earlier, when the country's first lockdown had not kicked in until mid-March.

In the October-December period of 2020, the gross domestic product had expanded 0.2% quarter-on-quarter and contracted 6.1% from a year before. Economist Filipe Garcia, from Informacao de Mercados Financieros consultancy, said "the numbers showed a worse contraction because tourism was closed the entire quarter of 2021, while in 2020 it only closed in March, and the lockdown this year also hit private consumption throughout the quarter."

Portugal's economy, in which the tourism sector represented around 15% of GDP before the pandemic hit, shrank 7.6% in 2020, its biggest annual slump since 1936. "The prospects are that starting this spring, the economy will start to recover very strongly although it is not clear how tourism will behave this year," Garcia said.

Most of Portugal's territory will proceed to the final phase of a gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions from May 1, and the land border with Spain will reopen for normal travel after a three-month hiatus. Earlier this month, the government cut its 2021 economic growth forecast to 4% from 5.4% due to the tough restrictions imposed in January that are now being lifted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan says he does not expect results from next UN-led Cyprus talks

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he does not believe a United Nations-led meeting on restarting peace talks for the ethnically split Cyprus will yield results. On Thursday, the UN and the three guarantor nations in the Medite...

SC order on aspects related to COVID care management to be uploaded on its website on Saturday.

SC order on aspects related to COVID care management to be uploaded on its website on Saturday....

Europe's economy shrinks in first quarter as US rolls ahead

Europes economy shrank 0.6 per cent in the first three months of the year as slow vaccine rollouts and extended lockdowns delayed a hoped-for recovery - and underlined how the region is lagging other major economies in rebounding from the c...

Credit Suisse crisis worst yet for banking veteran Horta-Osorio

Credit Suisses new chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio said he sees the scale of problems facing Switzerlands second-largest bank as representing his biggest challenge yet. Horta-Osorio, who was approved by Credit Suisse shareholders as chairman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021