NAV Backoffice Extends Gratitude to Healthcare Workers for Tireless Effort

Jaipur, Rajasthan, India – Business Wire India NAV Backoffice deeply appreciates the dedication and compassion with which all healthcare workers throughout India – including nurses, resident doctors, and junior staff -- are working tirelessly to save lives amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. As a small representative token of the company’s deep gratitude and in acknowledgement of this selfless work, NAV Backoffice has distributed Rs 3000 cash honorariums each to 400 healthcare professionals across various hospitals in Jaipur.

NAV Backoffice also served a special thank you lunch to 600 nurses and allied healthcare professionals to mark International Nurses Day on May 12, 2021.

“The management team and employees of NAV Backoffice salute the commitment of the thousands of healthcare professionals in India who are serving their communities,” said Anil Agrawal, Managing Director, NAV Backoffice. ''As Jaipur is our city, we consider it our utmost responsibility to extend our heartfelt support and regard and to thank local health workers for their incomparable contribution to our community during such unprecedented times.” About NAV Backoffice NAV Backoffice is engaged in providing IT-enabled services to support fund administration services such as accounting, transfer agency, and financial and regulatory reporting. Professional services include computation of daily and monthly Net Asset Value (NAV), fund taxation services, audit support, draft financial statements preparation, reconciliation of bank transactions, and other related accounting and financial administration responsibilities.

About NAV Fund Administration Group Founded in 1991, NAV is a privately-owned fund administrator recognized for its innovative and cost-effective fund administration solutions. Our dynamic team of more than 1,200 professionals provide services to 1,400+ Hedge Fund, Private Equity & Real Estate Funds, CTA, and Managed Account clients across the globe. NAV ranks among the top 10 global hedge fund administrators by number of funds, and services more than $110 billion AUA. All operations are ISAE 3402 Type 2 certified. Learn more at https://www.navconsulting.net/ PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)