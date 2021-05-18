Left Menu

NAV Backoffice Extends Gratitude to Healthcare Workers for Tireless Effort

Our dynamic team of more than 1,200 professionals provide services to 1,400 Hedge Fund, Private Equity Real Estate Funds, CTA, and Managed Account clients across the globe.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-05-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 10:46 IST
NAV Backoffice Extends Gratitude to Healthcare Workers for Tireless Effort

Jaipur, Rajasthan, India – Business Wire India NAV Backoffice deeply appreciates the dedication and compassion with which all healthcare workers throughout India – including nurses, resident doctors, and junior staff -- are working tirelessly to save lives amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. As a small representative token of the company’s deep gratitude and in acknowledgement of this selfless work, NAV Backoffice has distributed Rs 3000 cash honorariums each to 400 healthcare professionals across various hospitals in Jaipur.

NAV Backoffice also served a special thank you lunch to 600 nurses and allied healthcare professionals to mark International Nurses Day on May 12, 2021.

“The management team and employees of NAV Backoffice salute the commitment of the thousands of healthcare professionals in India who are serving their communities,” said Anil Agrawal, Managing Director, NAV Backoffice. ''As Jaipur is our city, we consider it our utmost responsibility to extend our heartfelt support and regard and to thank local health workers for their incomparable contribution to our community during such unprecedented times.” About NAV Backoffice NAV Backoffice is engaged in providing IT-enabled services to support fund administration services such as accounting, transfer agency, and financial and regulatory reporting. Professional services include computation of daily and monthly Net Asset Value (NAV), fund taxation services, audit support, draft financial statements preparation, reconciliation of bank transactions, and other related accounting and financial administration responsibilities.

About NAV Fund Administration Group Founded in 1991, NAV is a privately-owned fund administrator recognized for its innovative and cost-effective fund administration solutions. Our dynamic team of more than 1,200 professionals provide services to 1,400+ Hedge Fund, Private Equity & Real Estate Funds, CTA, and Managed Account clients across the globe. NAV ranks among the top 10 global hedge fund administrators by number of funds, and services more than $110 billion AUA. All operations are ISAE 3402 Type 2 certified. Learn more at https://www.navconsulting.net/ PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian spy chief denies SVR was behind Solarwinds cyber attack - BBC

Russias Foreign Intelligence Service SVR chief denied on Tuesday that his agency was behind the SolarWinds cyber attack, which led to the compromise of nine U.S. federal agencies and hundreds of private sector companies. The United States a...

270 doctors have died of COVID in second wave of pandemic: IMA

The Indian Medical Association IMA on Tuesday said 270 doctors across the country have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the second wave of the pandemic so far.The list of the deceased doctors includes former IMA president Dr K K Ag...

Maharashtra has controlled second COVID-19 wave, claims Sena

The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Tuesday claimed that the state has controlled the second wave of COVID-19.The state will now also successfully find a way out of the crisis caused by cyclone Tauktae, an editorial in the Sena mouthpiec...

Dish TV lenders invoke pledged shares, sell 5.11 cr shares in open market

DTH service provider Dish TV on Tuesday said lenders have invoked 5.11 crore pledged promoters shares, following which the shareholding of the promoter group firm Direct Media Distribution Ventures Pvt Ltd has come down by 2.78 percent.In a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021