Left Menu

Protasevich Street? Bucharest mulls changing address of Belarusian embassy

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 27-05-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 13:08 IST
Protasevich Street? Bucharest mulls changing address of Belarusian embassy
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@pr0tez)
  • Country:
  • Romania

The street in the Romanian capital Bucharest where the Belarusian embassy is located could be renamed in honor of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich as a gesture of solidarity after his dramatic arrest, a district mayor has said. The idea was put forward by a Bucharest University professor after a Belarusian warplane intercepted Protasevich's Ryanair flight on Sunday between Greece and Lithuania and forced it to land in Minsk where he and his girlfriend were arrested.

Should the street be renamed, the Belarusian embassy's correspondence and its staff's business cards would carry the name of Protasevich, 26, who for 10 years has been a vocal critic of autocratic Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. "I will forward the proposal to Bucharest city hall," Clotilde Armand, mayor of Bucharest's first district, where the embassy is located, said on her Facebook page.

"We live in a European state and this act of terrorism by President Alexander Lukashenko to intercept a commercial flight between two EU and NATO member states cannot remain unpunished." Romania, like Greece and Lithuania, is a European Union member state.

Europe's aviation regulator issued a bulletin on Wednesday urging all airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace for safety reasons, saying the forced diversion of the Ryanair flight had put in question its ability to provide safe skies. Western governments have told their airlines to re-route flights to avoid Belarusian airspace and have announced plans to ban Belarusian planes. The European Union says other unspecified sanctions are also in the works.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021