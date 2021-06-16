Forecourt maintenance work to start at Delhi airport from Thursday, vehicles to drive through MLCP

All private and commercial vehicles at the Delhi airport will have to drive through the multi-level car parking (MLCP) area at Terminal 3 between 4 PM-7 PM for three days starting June 17 in view of maintenance work in the forecourt, a statement said on Wednesday.

The MLCP has been set to provide a safe and controlled parking and pick-up experience to passengers, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) statement said.

Currently, all flights at the Delhi airport are operating from Terminal 3.

''All private and commercial vehicles would drive through the Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) area for three days starting Thursday between 1600 hrs and 1900 hrs,'' the statement said.

''Under this plan, all private vehicles will be allowed a free period of three hours to pick the passengers and exit the MLCP parking area at Terminal 3,'' it said.

In the specified time periods from Thursday to Saturday, according to the statement, the vehicles will be moved to MLCP Level 1 for the passengers to be picked up. However, commercial vehicles will be charged according to the current parking rates in Lane 3 of the forecourt area.

''Passengers and their family members reaching the airport will be guided through signage and barriers at the entry to Lane 3. In addition to the traffic authorities, DIAL will also deploy Raxa guards who will help direct these vehicles to the MLCP,'' the statement said.

During the maintenance work, there will be limited space in the forecourt area and sufficient space will be available in the MLCP for picking up passengers, it said.

The MLCP is equipped with several services, such as food and beverage counters, ATMs, washrooms, baby care room, waiting lounge and mobile charging stations etc, it said.

