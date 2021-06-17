Left Menu

Jimmy Mistry launches biz platform DLC to form global community of entrepreneurs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 16:06 IST
Jimmy Mistry launches biz platform DLC to form global community of entrepreneurs
  • Country:
  • India

A curated technology-enabled global platform, Della Leaders Club (DLC), has been launched by social entrepreneur, chairman, and founder of Della Group Jimmy Mistry that aims to create a comprehensive support ecosystem for modern entrepreneurs.

Della Leaders Club, launched on June 12, has an initial physical presence in 15 cities in six countries in phase one, including nine metro cities in India, Jimmy Mistry told reporters at a virtual press conference on Thursday.

DLC is a for-profit, social impact company headquartered in Delaware, USA with subsidiary companies in India, UK, UAE, HK, Singapore, and Thailand.

In the next 12 months, DLC is planning to launch two more phases consisting of 30 more cities.

Over 2,000 honorary committee members already signed up across 15 chapters cities, these committees will bring together seasoned veterans, entrepreneurs, and young leaders for the perfect mix of dynamism and experience.

''We are planning a physical expansion of Della Leaders Club in 8 phases and are planning to add 15 cities every 6 months. We began with an initial investment of Rs 15 crore so far. We are planning to raise Rs 50 crore in the second round through family and friends, which is expected to close in 3 months. After that, we will explore institutional investors as and when we require funds for further expansion,'' Mistry stated.

The annual membership for Della Leaders Club accounts for Rs 3 lakh or USD 4,000 for entrepreneurs with a minimum turnover of Rs 5 core, he said.

Mistry said in the post-pandemic world, modern leaders will benefit from the knowledge and experiences of global leaders.

DLC aims to create an exclusive and secure global community of leaders that will help each other evolve from a life of success to a life of significance, he noted.

''We live in a volatile world and I realised that leaders, across industries, need a support system that will empower them. This platform goes beyond just networking and focuses on knowledge development along with community outreach,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021