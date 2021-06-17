Jimmy Mistry launches biz platform DLC to form global community of entrepreneurs

A curated technology-enabled global platform, Della Leaders Club (DLC), has been launched by social entrepreneur, chairman, and founder of Della Group Jimmy Mistry that aims to create a comprehensive support ecosystem for modern entrepreneurs.

Della Leaders Club, launched on June 12, has an initial physical presence in 15 cities in six countries in phase one, including nine metro cities in India, Jimmy Mistry told reporters at a virtual press conference on Thursday.

DLC is a for-profit, social impact company headquartered in Delaware, USA with subsidiary companies in India, UK, UAE, HK, Singapore, and Thailand.

In the next 12 months, DLC is planning to launch two more phases consisting of 30 more cities.

Over 2,000 honorary committee members already signed up across 15 chapters cities, these committees will bring together seasoned veterans, entrepreneurs, and young leaders for the perfect mix of dynamism and experience.

''We are planning a physical expansion of Della Leaders Club in 8 phases and are planning to add 15 cities every 6 months. We began with an initial investment of Rs 15 crore so far. We are planning to raise Rs 50 crore in the second round through family and friends, which is expected to close in 3 months. After that, we will explore institutional investors as and when we require funds for further expansion,'' Mistry stated.

The annual membership for Della Leaders Club accounts for Rs 3 lakh or USD 4,000 for entrepreneurs with a minimum turnover of Rs 5 core, he said.

Mistry said in the post-pandemic world, modern leaders will benefit from the knowledge and experiences of global leaders.

DLC aims to create an exclusive and secure global community of leaders that will help each other evolve from a life of success to a life of significance, he noted.

''We live in a volatile world and I realised that leaders, across industries, need a support system that will empower them. This platform goes beyond just networking and focuses on knowledge development along with community outreach,'' he added.

