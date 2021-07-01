Flipkart launches app 'Shopsy' to boost local entrepreneurship

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Thursday announced the launch of an app 'Shopsy' that will allow individuals to become resellers of goods in their network via platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook.

''With the ability to influence their local network and fulfil their aspirations, users of Shopsy will be able to share catalogues of a wide selection of 15 crore products offered by Flipkart sellers, ranging across fashion, beauty, mobile phones, electronics and home, among others with potential customers via popular social media and messaging apps,'' a statement said.

Users can register on the Shopsy app using their phone numbers and begin their online entrepreneurial journey, it added.

''This platform aims at providing new to digital commerce consumers access to products by simplifying the process through interactions with a trusted person...With Shopsy, Flipkart aims to enable over 25 million online entrepreneurs by 2023 as they reap the benefits of digital commerce,'' it added.

Shopsy users can share catalogues of products with potential customers via popular social media and messaging apps, place orders on their behalf and earn commissions on the transactions. The commission percentage will vary depending on the category of products being ordered. Flipkart Senior Vice President (Growth and Monetisation) Prakash Sikaria said over the last many years, Flipkart has been committed to contributing towards creating direct and indirect employment opportunities across the country. ''Shopsy is launched to further that vision and provide additional earning opportunities for millions of enterprising Indians. Now, anyone from anywhere can start their online business with zero investment. In addition, we are opening up Flipkart's years of e-commerce expertise for Indian entrepreneurs,'' he added.

Entrepreneurs now will utilise Flipkart's catalogue, established delivery networks and infrastructure to bring reliability and speed, he said.

These benefits will help them enhance the end-consumers' experience, which in turn help them grow their business, Sikaria noted.

Many online users in India do not transact online due to two key challenges - trust and simplicity. Globally, 'distributed commerce' as a channel has helped solve these problems and has seen tremendous growth. Shopsy's objective is to power e-commerce for communities and third-party channels where these users spend time and trust.

