Left Menu

EDII to set up entrepreneurship development centre in Bhutan

The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India EDII on Tuesday said it is setting up an entrepreneurship development centre in Bhutan. EDII has set up entrepreneurship development centres in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and Uzbekistan.The upcoming centre will not only mentor new-age entrepreneurs but will also facilitate growth of existing enterprises.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 21:55 IST
EDII to set up entrepreneurship development centre in Bhutan
  • Country:
  • India

The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) on Tuesday said it is setting up an entrepreneurship development centre in Bhutan. The proposed centre will be the 6th overseas entrepreneurship development centre, established by the EDII with the support of the government to promote and nurture entrepreneurship, according to a statement. EDII has set up entrepreneurship development centres in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and Uzbekistan.

''The upcoming centre will not only mentor new-age entrepreneurs but will also facilitate growth of existing enterprises. In this context, we will undertake a feasibility study to understand the potential of setting up an entrepreneurship development centre in Bhutan, which will help fulfil the mandate of the Royal Government of Bhutan in terms of industrial development, job creation, and overall economic development,” EDII Director General Sunil Shukla added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

 United States
4
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021