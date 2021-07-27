Purple Quarter Assists US-based OKR Platform, Ally.io with SVP Engineering & Site Leader Appointment

Jaisimha Muthegere took over the India-based role based on July 12 BENGALURU, India, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Tech Head search firm, Purple Quarter is thrilled to announce the key tech leadership closure for Seattle-headquartered Ally.io. The Senior Vice President of Engineering & Site Leader position was crucial for leading the goal management and business execution platform's R&D arm in Chennai, India. Ally.io exclusively partnered with Purple Quarter to further their search for their senior tech leadership. With over 25+ years of industry experience in managing teams across building software products, product management, engineering, and strategic technology roadmap, Purple Quarter found in Jaisimha a suitable tech leader for Ally.io. An alumnus of Iowa State University, Jaisimha, in his diverse career has been associated with quite a few US-based tech companies, including Yahoo, where he was the Head of Engineering. Prior to joining Ally.io, he was serving as the CTO for Reflektive, a performance management company On Jaisimha's appointment, Ally.io's Founder & CEO Vetri Vellore said, ''I am ecstatic to have a veteran tech leader like Jaisimha join our hyper-growing Ally.io team. As we continue to grow and expand our customer base, we actively seek the valuable contributions of the senior leadership in accelerating our position. I look forward to working with Jaisima and would like to thank the Purple Quarter team's dedicated efforts in delivering upon our mandate, as promised. It has been a great experience!'' Purple Quarters' unmatched tech network and comprehensive end-to-end search process have been instrumental in closing multiple key leadership positions for the likes of Licious, Swiggy, PharmEasy, Urban Company, hike, Vedantu, Urban Company, LendingKart, Acko and more.

About Purple Quarter Purple Quarter is a bespoke CTO search firm based out of Bangalore. In less than four years, it has mapped over 4000+ leaders across the globe. Its singular approach to tech leadership hiring has given Purple Quarter a detailed acumen into the Tech Leadership hiring space, especially in the startup ecosystem. Its robust clientele includes early stage to mature startups such as Inmobi, Swiggy, Acko, PharmEasy, hike, Urban Company and many more. For Tech Leadership requirements, write to us at interact@purplequarter.com or visit: https://purplequarter.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1532295/Purple_Quarter_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

