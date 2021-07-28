Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Google props up Nasdaq after biggest drop in over two months

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 19:03 IST
The Nasdaq rose on Wednesday as record quarterly earnings from Google-parent Alphabet helped heavyweight technology stocks steady after their worst sell-off in more than two months in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.4 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 35,109.95. The S&P 500 rose 1.5 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 4,402.95​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 55.1 points, or 0.38%, to 14,715.664 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

