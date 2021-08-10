Left Menu

Logistics startup Wiz Freight gets $3.5 mn in seed funding from Axilor, others

Digital freight management platform Wiz Freight has raised USD 3.5 million about Rs 26 crore in seed funding led by Axilor.The company offers door-to-door multimodal logistics solutions to its customers.The seed round also saw participation from Arali Ventures and Foundamental, along with angel investors Ramakant Sharma, co-founder of Livspace and Daniel Richner, chairman of the MR Spedag Group, a Swiss-based logistics firm, the startup and Axilor said in a joint statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 21:01 IST
Logistics startup Wiz Freight gets $3.5 mn in seed funding from Axilor, others
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Digital freight management platform Wiz Freight has raised USD 3.5 million (about Rs 26 crore) in seed funding led by Axilor.

The company offers door-to-door multimodal logistics solutions to its customers.

The seed round also saw participation from Arali Ventures and Foundamental, along with angel investors Ramakant Sharma, co-founder of Livspace and Daniel Richner, chairman of the M+R Spedag Group, a Swiss-based logistics firm, the startup and Axilor said in a joint statement. Founded by logistics veterans Ramkumar Govindarajan and Ramkumar Ramachandran exactly a year ago in Chennai, Wiz's full-stack platform allows enterprises and small businesses to automate their cross-border logistics operations. Wiz began with a single offering of ocean import solutions from China, but today, it offers export and import solutions via ocean and to and from on all major international trade locations, offering door-to-door multimodal solutions and serve over 200 customers across India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Its customer roster includes the likes of the Tatas, Adani group, Mahindra, Aditya Birla, Renew Power, Hero Motors, ITC, and Marico, among others.

Axilor seed funds startups -- which are into small business digitisation, commerce and logistics, consumer segment and health tech -- and has so far seed-funded 42 startups. With over 350 founders, Axilor probably has the largest community of founders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August...

 Global
4
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021