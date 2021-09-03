Left Menu

Qatar foreign ministry official lands in Kabul, al-Jazeera says

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-09-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 16:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An official of Qatar's foreign ministry landed in Afghanistan on Friday, the Doha-based al-Jazeera channel reported, as the Gulf state stepped up efforts to reopen Kabul International airport.

Qatar, working with Turkey, has sent two other planes carrying technical teams to assess damage in the airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

