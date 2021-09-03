Qatar foreign ministry official lands in Kabul, al-Jazeera says
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-09-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 16:47 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
An official of Qatar's foreign ministry landed in Afghanistan on Friday, the Doha-based al-Jazeera channel reported, as the Gulf state stepped up efforts to reopen Kabul International airport.
Qatar, working with Turkey, has sent two other planes carrying technical teams to assess damage in the airport.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Doha
- Afghanistan
- Gulf
- Qatar
- al-Jazeera
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkey offers to mediate between Ethiopia and Sudan
US friends try to rescue brother in arms in Afghanistan
UN relocates about 100 personnel from Afghanistan to Kazakhstan in view of security and other constraints in Kabul
Father of first American killed: Afghanistan end 'shameful'
Italy pushes for extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan -media