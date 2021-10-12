Accenture to acquire Bengaluru-based BRIDGEi2i

IT services firm Accenture on Tuesday said it will acquire Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence and analytics company BRIDGEi2i to expand its capabilities in data science, machine learning and AI-powered insights.

BRIDGEi2i has additional offices in the US and Australia. The acquisition will add more than 800 deeply skilled professionals to Accenture's Applied Intelligence practice, strengthening and scaling up its global capabilities in data science, machine learning and AI-powered insights, Accenture said in a statement. ''In this rapidly evolving space, constantly building new capabilities is key, and we believe that BRIDGEi2i will further enhance our AI skills and data science capabilities to strengthen how our global network delivers value for clients,'' Sanjeev Vohra, global lead for Accenture Applied Intelligence, said.

The deal will augment Accenture's growing analytics, data and AI business around the world, joining the acquisitions of Analytics8 in Australia, Pragsis Bidoop in Spain, Mudano in the UK, Byte Prophecy in India, Sentelis in France, as well as Clarity Insights, End-to-End Analytics and Core Compete in the US, the statement said.

''BRIDGEi2i is a great example of India's prowess in digital skills. Its specialised AI capabilities combined with Accenture's ability to innovate at scale will power our clients' digital reinvention journeys across the globe,” Rekha M Menon, chairperson and senior managing director, Accenture in India, said. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

