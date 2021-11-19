Left Menu

Ecolab sees 25 pc growth in India in 2021

Water hygiene and infection prevention solutions firm Ecolab on Friday said it has seen 25 per cent revenue growth in India this year, with organisations scaling up their business back to pre-COVID levels and laying emphasis on water conservation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 22:49 IST
Ecolab sees 25 pc growth in India in 2021
  • Country:
  • India

Water hygiene and infection prevention solutions firm Ecolab on Friday said it has seen 25 per cent revenue growth in India this year, with organisations scaling up their business back to pre-COVID levels and laying emphasis on water conservation. ''Our revenue growth post COVID, we have seen very strong growth in India. We have grown in 2021 nearly 25 per cent over last year. Very strong growth has been coming from our water business and hygiene,'' Geetha Srinivasa, Country Head, Ecolab India, said in a virtual press briefing. In 2020, Ecolab's smart water management solutions helped Indian corporations save more than 15.8 billion litres of water, equivalent to the amount of drinking water used by Pune for three years. ''At a time when industries are focussing on getting back their scale into pre-COVID times, we are seeing companies are laying huge emphasis on water conservation,'' Srinivasa said. ''In 2021, just over 9 months we have already saved 16.9 billion litres of water just in India,'' she added. Talking about investments, Srinivasa said, ''We have global research and development set up in India. The state-of-the-art lab is set up in Pune with a system assurance centre and these investments are growing multifold every year.'' PTI PRS ABM ABM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021