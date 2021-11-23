Left Menu

Delhi-Bengaluru flight diverted to Indore after passenger falls sick mid-air

PTI | Indore | Updated: 23-11-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 18:54 IST
Delhi-Bengaluru flight diverted to Indore after passenger falls sick mid-air
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi-Bengaluru flight made an unscheduled landing at Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport here after a 25-year-old woman passenger complained of uneasiness and chest pain, an official said on Tuesday.

After the aircraft landed on Monday night, the woman was taken to a private hospital where doctors, after examining her, said she had minor problems related to gas and acidity, he said.

Prabodh Sharma, director-in-charge of the Indore airport, said, ''A 25-year-old woman passenger on board a Vistara airline flight complained of chest pain and shortness of breath on Monday night in the middle of the journey.'' He said the Delhi-Bengaluru flight was diverted towards Indore due to a medical emergency and the plane landed at the airport around 10 pm.

Sharma said the woman was immediately sent to Banthia Hospital in an ambulance and after that the Bengaluru-bound flight with other passengers left for the destination at 11:07 pm.

Dr Sunil Banthia of the private hospital said, ''We conducted an ECG test and other routine health tests of the woman passenger. The results of all these tests were found to be normal.'' He said, “The woman had minor problems of gas and acidity and was given medicines.” She was discharged on Tuesday, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021