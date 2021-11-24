French finance ministry says acknowledges Orange CEO verdict
The French finance ministry said on Wednesday it was acknowledging the conviction of Stephane Richard, CEO of France's biggest telecoms company Orange , for complicity of misuse of public funds by a Paris appeals court.
The French state is Orange's main shareholder. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has repeatedly said that the government position is that bosses of state-controlled companies should quit if convicted of a crime and Richard's sentence could spell the end of his career at Orange.
