No Details on NATO-Greenland Deal, Says France

The French government has not been informed of any specifics concerning an agreement between NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and U.S. President Donald Trump about Greenland. This information was conveyed by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot during an interview on BFM TV.

Barrot expressed France's interest in the developments, but confirmed that the French authorities are currently out of the loop regarding this arrangement, hinting at a possible lack of communication or formal notification about the deal to European allies.

While details remain scarce, the announcement raises questions about the broader implications for international relations within NATO and beyond, especially if the agreement involves strategic moves that could impact geopolitical stability in the region.

