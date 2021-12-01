Omicron scare: Seven-day institutional quarantine for those arriving in Maha from `at risk' countries

Amid concerns caused by Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday night that travelers arriving in the state from `at-risk' countries will have to undergo mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine.

The list of `at risk' countries is announced by the Union government.

According to an updated list, the countries designated as ''at-risk'' are the European countries, the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Such passengers will also undergo RT-PCR test on second, fourth and seventh day of the arrival, the authority said in its latest guidelines.

If a passenger is found to be positive, he or she will be shifted to a hospital. In case the test is negative, the passenger will still have to undergo seven-day home quarantine.

Passengers from other than at-risk countries will have to undergo compulsory RT-PCR test at the airport. Even if found negative, they will have to undergo 14 days' home quarantine.

If found positive the patient will be shifted to a hospital, the guidelines added.

