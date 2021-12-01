Left Menu

MP: Six killed, 25 injured as passenger bus collides with truck

Six persons were killed and 25 others injured, five of them seriously, when a passenger bus carrying them collided with a truck in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a police official said.

PTI | Betul | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 17:40 IST
Six persons were killed and 25 others injured, five of them seriously, when a passenger bus carrying them collided with a truck in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a police official said. The accident occurred around noon near Narkhed village on Multai-Prabhatpattan road, some 65 kms from the district headquarters. ''A private passenger bus travelling from Prabhatpattan to Multai collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. Both the vehicles overturned after the collision,'' Multai police station in-charge Sunil Lata said. Six persons, including the driver of the bus, died on the spot, while around 25 passengers were injured, five of them seriously. Those five grievously-injured passengers were rushed to Warud town in neighbouring Maharashtra for the treatment, he said. The deceased were identified as bus driver Sheikh Rashid (65), Chhaya Patil (40), Sunil Piparde (45), Bhimrao Dhote (60), Devraj Pandole (60) and Tejasvi (19), he said.

Expressing grief over the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he has directed the officials to ensure that the injured be given medical treatment and that all help to the relatives of the deceased be extended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

