Tekno Valves to scale up production capacity to 2 million valves in next 3 years: CEO

City-based Tekno Valves will scale up production capacity to two million valves in the next three years, a top company official said.

''The company produces close to 1.2 million valves a year at present and is looking to increase this to 1.5 million by December 2022 and two million by 2025,'' Tekno CEO Rohit Behani said.

The total investment involved is Rs 35 crore and will be infused in phases in its production facility in West Bengal. The company was targeting Rs 200 crore revenue by 2024-25.

''For the first phase investment it will be Rs 15 crore and in the next phase it will be Rs 20 crore,'' Behani said.

During FY-22, the company is hopeful of achieving 40 per cent growth in turnover at Rs 140 crore.

Tekno claimed it has footprints in over 65 countries across six continents. Exports account for nearly 50 per cent of the company’s total turnover and is likely to further increase in the years to come Tekno Valves finds its application in industrial and medical gases, chlorine and corrosive gases, ammonia and amines, firefighting, CNG and self-contained breathing apparatus among others.

Along with a surge in demand for industrial gas cylinders, Covid boosted the demand for more oxygen cylinder high pressure valves across several markets in the world as the pandemic threat still looms large, the official said.

