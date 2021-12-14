Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry crosses one lakh cumulative sales mark

Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Tuesday said its light commercial vehicle Super Carry has crossed one lakh sales cumulative milestone in five years of its launch in the country.The vehicle, which comes with a four-cylinder engine and both petrol and CNG options, caters to the versatile requirements of the commercial customers.

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry crosses one lakh cumulative sales mark
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said its light commercial vehicle Super Carry has crossed one lakh sales cumulative milestone in five years of its launch in the country.

The vehicle, which comes with a four-cylinder engine and both petrol and CNG options, caters to the versatile requirements of the commercial customers. MSI forayed into the commercial segment in 2016 with the introduction of Super Carry in India. The model was developed specifically for the domestic market, keeping in mind the unique requirements of Indian mini-truck customers.

“In a very short time, Super Carry has received a phenomenal market reception and has found wide acceptance among customers. Through Super Carry, we have been able to cater to a diverse range of goods carrying customer requirements to enable them to be more efficient and profitable,'' MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

The S-CNG variant of Super Carry has helped businesses enhance their profitability with its excellent mileage of 21.55km/kg, he added.

Super Carry is sold through Maruti Suzuki's dedicated over 335 Commercial outlets spread across more than 237 cities in India.

