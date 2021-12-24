European stocks open flat in thin holiday trade

European shares opened flat in light holiday trading on Friday, following a recent rally in global shares on signs the Omicron coronavirus variant may not derail global economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat as of 0826 GMT after adding nearly 1% in the previous session. London's FTSE added 0.1%, while France's CAC 40 was flat. Stock markets in several countries including Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland, as well as the U.S. are closed on Friday for Christmas. Bourses in London and France will see shorter trading sessions.

Most Asian markets edged higher and the S&P 500 closed at a record high overnight on positive economic data and as some studies suggested the Omicron variant carries a lower risk of hospitalisation. Biotech firm Lysogene jumped 10.5% after entering a 15 million euro loan agreement with the European Investment Bank to accelerate its gene therapy platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)