PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 30

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines UK risks going 'backwards' on workplace rights, unions warn https://on.ft.com/3zbw4qI

Elon Musk rejects claims his satellites are squeezing out rivals in space https://on.ft.com/3Jt77fh UK government seeks to soften blow to households of 100 stg levy on energy bills https://on.ft.com/3eA7hDt Overview The United Kingdom risks falling behind the European Union in its protection of workers' rights, according to the Trades Union Congress, which is calling on ministers to act on previous commitments to make employment more secure. Tesla Inc's Elon Musk in an interview with Financial Times hit back at criticism that Starlink satellites are hogging too much room in space, and argued there could be room for "tens of billions" of spacecraft in orbits close to Earth.

UK households facing increased cost of living due to a rise in gas and electricity charges, in April could yet be spared a 100 pound ($134.96) levy on their bills which had been intended to recoup the money to cover recent energy company failures. ($1 = 0.7410 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

