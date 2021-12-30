Satish N S to lead Haier India in 2022, as Eric Braganza set to retire

Consumer durable maker Haier Appliances India on Thursday said Satish N S will take over as President of the company, as incumbent Eric Braganza is going to retire on January 1, 2022.

Braganza, who served Haier for almost 12 years, will continue to serve as a consultant with the brand, a company statement said.

''As of January 1, 2022, Satish N S, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Haier Appliances India, will be taking over as President of the company. Eric Braganza will continue to mentor the team as a consultant,'' the company said.

Besides, Braganza (65) would also continue his role as President of Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA), it added.

''Under Eric Braganza's leadership, Haier India continued to record phenomenal year-on-year growth over the last few years to become one of the most prominent brands in the home appliances and consumer electronics industry,'' the company said.

Braganza, a veteran in the consumer durables industry, with a professional experience of over 35 years, has been spearheading Haier Appliances India since September 2009.

''In his role, Braganza has put the building blocks, talent, and strategies in place at Haier India that serves as the foundation for the company's continued growth for the past 12 years in the consumer durables market in India,'' it said.

Commenting on the development, Eric Braganza said, ''Haier is one of the most exciting, innovative and mission-driven companies, and I am honoured to have led the brand in India in its growth journey. Today, the brand has made a significant impact in the market with its commitment to serve the needs of Indian customers, guided by its core philosophy of 'Inspired Living'.''

