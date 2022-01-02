Kitchen appliances maker Kutchina pumps in Rs 40cr to aid pan-India growth plan

Kutchina has embarked on a pan-India expansion plan to position itself as one of the top kitchen solution brands in the country, and planned to invest Rs 40 crore to augment manufacturing capability to overcome COVID-induced challenges, a company official said on Sunday. It enjoys around 66 per cent market share in chimneys in eastern India, and the modular kitchen segment is also growing fast in the region, he said. ''We now have limited presence in western and northern parts of the country. We have planned to become a top national brand in the kitchen space over the next 2-3 years,'' Kutchina managing director Namit Bajoria told PTI.

The Kolkata-headquartered company is planning to strengthen its presence in North and West India with chimneys and modular kitchens, and after consolidating in these regions, it would focus on southern states, he said. ''We are in the process of executing an expansion project to ramp up our manufacturing capability by four to five times with a capital expenditure of over Rs 40 crore. We have earmarked a total of Rs 50 crore to enhance our capabilities and become a national brand,'' Bajoria said.

A new integrated production facility is coming up in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal with the latest imported plant machinery, he said.

Apart from chimneys, hobs and modular kitchens, the company also sells small kitchen appliances such mixer grinder, electric kettle, hand blender and OTG and RO water filters.

The company had mostly followed an outsourcing model since its launch in 2003 but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the management to have its own manufacturing facility to protect from supply-chain disruptions, he said.

''One cannot stop operations during disruptions. We decided to have our own strong manufacturing unit to address supply chain issues and costs,'' the official said.

The kitchen appliances maker, which had introduced the first auto-clean chimneys in the country, will also bring innovation in the new year with storage ultraviolet (UV) water filters that would not require continuous water supply. Currently, UV water filters require constant piped water supply.

The company achieved growth in 2021, amid the COVID-induced disruptions and hopes to end the current fiscal with Rs 300 crore revenue.

Bajoria also stated that the company is expanding the footprint of Kutchina Galleries from 75 to 100 by April with the majority of them being set up in new locations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)