China hopes U.S. can create conditions to expand trade
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-01-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 12:52 IST
China hopes the United States can create conditions for both nations to expand trade co-operation, its commerce ministry said on Thursday, when asked about the latest developments in implementing their Phase 1 trade deal.
Trade teams from both sides are maintaining normal communication, ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting told an online news conference.
