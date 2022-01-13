Left Menu

China hopes U.S. can create conditions to expand trade

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-01-2022 12:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China hopes the United States can create conditions for both nations to expand trade co-operation, its commerce ministry said on Thursday, when asked about the latest developments in implementing their Phase 1 trade deal.

Trade teams from both sides are maintaining normal communication, ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting told an online news conference.

