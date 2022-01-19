Left Menu

TVS Motor launches HLX 150 Disc trim in Egypt

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said it has launched its bike model, Star HLX 150 Disc, in Egypt.The company is launching the product to offer an attractive personal mobility option to rural and urban Egyptian commuters, the company said in a statement.TVS HLX series is a testimony to our customer experience and quality.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 17:12 IST
TVS Motor launches HLX 150 Disc trim in Egypt
TVS Motor Company Limited Image Credit: ANI
TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said it has launched its bike model, Star HLX 150 Disc, in Egypt.

The company is launching the product to offer an attractive personal mobility option to rural and urban Egyptian commuters, the company said in a statement.

''TVS HLX series is a testimony to our customer experience and quality. Egypt is a very important market for us in Africa. As a customer-focused company, we endeavour to fulfil varied customer requirements of the market with superior products with best-in-class technology,'' TVS Motor Company President - International Business R Dilip noted.

TVS HLX has played an integral role in transforming millions of lives by catering to evolving commuting needs across the globe, he added.

''We will strive to be the most admired two-wheeler brand for Egypt customers setting a benchmark of quality products and customer experience,'' Dilip stated.

The TVS Star HLX 150 comes with a 150cc engine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

