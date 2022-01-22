Left Menu

First flights leave Chinese city Xi'an as travel curbs ease

It suspended access to Xian and other cities after outbreaks were found.Nationwide, China reported 63 new confirmed infections in the 24 hours through midnight Friday.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 22-01-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 14:54 IST
First flights leave Chinese city Xi'an as travel curbs ease
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The first commercial airline flights in one month took off Saturday from Xi'an in western China as the government eased travel curbs imposed after a coronavirus outbreak ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Seven planes took off, according to the website of Xi'an Xianyang International Airport. It said four were due to arrive Sunday.

Access to Xi'an, a city of 13 million people about 1,000 kilometers southwest of Beijing, was suspended December 22 following an outbreak attributed to the coronavirus's delta variant.

The ruling Communist Party has stepped up enforcement of its "zero tolerance" strategy that aims to keep the virus out of China by finding and isolating every infected person. It suspended access to Xi'an and other cities after outbreaks were found.

Nationwide, China reported 63 new confirmed infections in the 24 hours through midnight Friday. That included 10 in Beijing and six in the neighboring port city of Tianjin.

China's official death toll stands at 4,636 out of 105,547 confirmed cases.

Xi'an has reported 2,053 cases since December 9. None were reported Friday.

Airline passengers who want to leave Xi'an are required to show a negative test within the past 48 hours, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. It said people from areas deemed at high risk for infection were barred from the airport.

Authorities said January 16 restrictions on low-risk areas of Xi'an had been lifted at least in part. People who had been confined to their homes in other areas were allowed out to buy daily necessities.

The severity of the lockdown on Xi'an prompted complaints about food shortages. A pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage outside a hospital after being refused admission, reportedly because she lacked a valid virus test.

Authorities have called on the public to stay where they are during the Lunar New Year instead of travelling to their hometowns for the year's most important family holiday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022