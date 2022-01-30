Left Menu

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 30-01-2022 00:30 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 00:30 IST
Mathura-Palwal fourth line project completed
  • Country:
  • India

North Central Railways has completed its ambitious Mathura-Palwal fourth line project, sanctioned by the Railway Board in 2015-16, officials on Saturday said.

“The Rs 668.7 crore project covers the districts of Palwal and Mathura,” Shivam Sharma, North Central Railways’ Allahabad spokesperson, said.

Rundhi-Sholaka, Sholaka-Hodal, and Hodal-Chhata sections were opened for traffic as both were commissioned subsequently, he said. With the commissioning of the Chhata-Bhuteshwar section on Thursday, the project has been completed in a major thrust to mobility.

According to officials, with the commissioning of the fourth line, Agra Division of NCR now will have two lines at its disposal for improving the punctuality of trains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

