Left Menu

Foreigner held with 5 bullets at Delhi airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 23:25 IST
Foreigner held with 5 bullets at Delhi airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman passenger from Zimbabwe was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for carrying five bullets in her luggage, officials said on Tuesday.

The woman was intercepted by the security personnel during security checks at Terminal-1 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday, they said.

She was supposed to take a SpiceJet flight to Jammu.

As the passenger, a Zimbabwean national, could not furnish any valid authorisation for carrying bullets of 6.35 mm calibre, she was handed over to the Delhi Police for investigation, the officials said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked with securing and providing counter-terrorist cover to the IGI airport. PTI NES DIV DIV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to death globally - expert panel; China's most-used COVID shots effective against Delta variant-study and more

Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to dea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022