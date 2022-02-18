PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 18

Left Menu

- A New York judge ruled on Thursday that former U.S. President Donald Trump and two of his adult children must answer questions under oath within 21 days in the state attorney general's civil probe into their family company.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- BMW denies it plans to sell Oxford Mini plant to China's Great Wall https://on.ft.com/3I1Ruu3 - Allianz takes $4.2 bln hit over U.S. funds fallout https://on.ft.com/358vYoQ

- ECB chief economist shifts inflation stance to signal policy 'normalisation' https://on.ft.com/3gRU224 - Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules https://on.ft.com/33xrjg0

Overview - BMW has been forced to deny it plans to sell the Oxford Mini plant to Chinese carmaker Great Wall after German magazine reported it as a part of a wider overhaul.

- German insurer and asset manager Allianz said on Thursday it would set aside 3.7 billion euros ($4.20 billion) to deal with investigations and lawsuits resulting from the collapse of a multi-billion-euro set of investment funds. - European Central Bank's chief economist Philip Lane shifted his position on eurozone inflation by saying that the ultra-low inflation seen in the euro zone until recently are unlikely to return even after the pandemic is over citing changes in the global economy among other factors.

- A New York judge ruled on Thursday that former U.S. President Donald Trump and two of his adult children must answer questions under oath within 21 days in the state attorney general's civil probe into their family company. ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

