Left Menu

Container ship carrying Volkswagen vehicles catches fire near Azores

Azorean authorities were not immediately available for comment. An internal email from Volkswagen USA stated that 3,965 vehicles of the VW, Porsche, Audi and Lamborghini brands were on board, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 13:18 IST
Container ship carrying Volkswagen vehicles catches fire near Azores
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A container ship carrying a number of Volkswagen Group vehicles from Germany to the United States caught fire near the coast of Portugal's Azores islands on Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for Audi said on Friday. The 22 crew members on board were evacuated on Wednesday with no one hurt, Portugal's navy said in a statement.

A picture shared by the Portuguese maritime authority on its website on Wednesday showed clouds of smoke billowing from ship. The ship, Felicity Ace, was travelling from Emden, Germany - where Volkswagen has a factory - to Davisville, in the U.S. state of Rhode Island, according to the website Marine Traffic.

The fire is active but under control, the captain of the port of Horta on the Azorean island of Faial told Portuguese news agency Lusa on Thursday night. Azorean authorities were not immediately available for comment.

An internal email from Volkswagen USA stated that 3,965 vehicles of the VW, Porsche, Audi and Lamborghini brands were on board, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported. Audi confirmed some of its vehicles were on board but did not state how many. Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022