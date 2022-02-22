Baaz Bikes raises USD 2 million led by Kalaari Capital
- Country:
- India
Baaz Bikes on Tuesday announced raising USD 2 million (around Rs 14.94 crore) in a pre-series A round led by Kalaari Capital.
Existing Investors like AdvantEdge, 9Unicorns and Sumant Sinha (CMD-Renew Power) also participated in this round, the company said in a statement.
This latest fundraising would help the company expand its operations in Delhi in the next six months.
The company’s focus is to become a Mobility Platform that provides gig delivery workers access to its in-house designed cost-efficient EV ecosystem.
''With this USD two million, we are going to blanket Delhi with our ecosystem in the next six months and are targeting to clock 100,000 km every day,'' Baaz CEO and Co-Founder Anubhav Sharma said.
Baaz aims to solve the critical problems faced by gig delivery workers, i.e., long-range requirements, rising petrol costs, lack of capex to buy bikes and heavy downtime due to maintenance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AdvantEdge
- Delhi
- Baaz Bikes
- Sumant Sinha
- Kalaari Capital
- Anubhav Sharma
ALSO READ
Delhi's 'Nest Man' provides shelter for more than 2.5 lakh birds
Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category, AQI at 290
Bommai in Delhi to hold meeting with state MPs, meet FM
Delhi: Teachers, students welcome school reopening
Delhi HC declines to hear PIL seeking removal of police booths constructed on footpaths