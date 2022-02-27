Left Menu

Greece says 10 expats killed in Ukraine, summons Russian ambassador

Ten Greek nationals have been killed and six others wounded by Russian bombing near the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Greece said on Saturday, while saying it had summoned Russia's ambassador to the Foreign Ministry on Monday after a verbal demarche.

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 03:12 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 03:06 IST
Greece says 10 expats killed in Ukraine, summons Russian ambassador
Image Credit: Pixabay

Ten Greek nationals have been killed and six others wounded by Russian bombing near the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Greece said on Saturday, while saying it had summoned Russia's ambassador to the Foreign Ministry on Monday after a verbal demarche. "Ten innocent civilians of Greek origin (were) killed today by Russian air strikes close to Mariupol. Stop the bombing now!" Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a tweet.

The bombing took place on the outskirts of the villages of Sartana and Bugas, and one of the injured was a child, Greece's Foreign Ministry said. The Foreign Ministry condemned the air strikes against civilians, and called on Russia to immediately stop aerial bombings and attacks on civilians.

The latest death toll includes four expats killed in Sartana, in addition to two killed there earlier and another four who died in Bugas. Thousands of Greek expatriates live in Mariupol. At a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier this month, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias had stressed the need to protect the Greek expatriate community in Ukraine.

Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities with artillery and cruise missiles on Saturday for a third day running, but Kyiv, the capital, remained in Ukrainian hands. Greece is willing to take in Ukraine refugees in coordination with the European Union, Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said.

"If we have to take in a number of people we are willing to do it. The cost will be covered by Europe, but at this moment the priority is the humane dimension," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech concepts for study

NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022