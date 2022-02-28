Russia hikes key rate to 20%, tells companies to sell FX
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 12:27 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Russian central bank on Monday raised its key interest rate to 20% from 9.5% to counter risks of rouble depreciation and higher inflation.
Russia has also ordered companies to sell 80% of their foreign currency revenues, the central bank and the finance ministry said.
The central bank also announced a slew of measures on Sunday to support domestic markets, as it scrambled to manage the broadening fallout of harsh Western sanctions over the weekend in retaliation against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Ukraine
- Russia
- finance ministry
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine
UPDATE 1-Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, calls on China to speak up for Ukraine
WRAPUP 10-Biden tells Putin Ukraine invasion would bring decisive response
Blinken says Ukraine embassy drawdown prudent given high risk of Russian invasion
German leader travels to Russia, Ukraine as tensions grow