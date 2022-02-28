Left Menu

Airspace closures hit airlines, Finnair falls 21%

Korean Air, Japan Airlines and Japan's ANA Holdings said on Monday they were continuing to use Russian airspace but had no plans to add flights to Russia or Europe to replace flights cancelled by European carriers. Passenger demand to Japan and South Korea has been low due to COVID-related travel restrictions.

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 28-02-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 14:30 IST
Airspace closures hit airlines, Finnair falls 21%
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Finland

The closure of EU airspace to Russian airliners and the prospect of Russia shutting out airlines in response knocked airline shares on Monday including Finnair, which cut its guidance and saw its shares tumble 21%. Shares in European airlines and airport operators were down 3-6% in early trade.

Without access to Russia's airspace, carriers will have to divert flights south while also avoiding areas of tension in the Middle East. For Finland's national carrier that could mean a loss of business as it uses a route across Russian skies from Europe to Asia via its hub in Helsinki.

In Asia Singapore Airlines said on Monday it was suspending all services between Singapore and Moscow until further notice for "operational reasons". Korean Air, Japan Airlines and Japan's ANA Holdings said on Monday they were continuing to use Russian airspace but had no plans to add flights to Russia or Europe to replace flights cancelled by European carriers.

Passenger demand to Japan and South Korea has been low due to COVID-related travel restrictions. In Russia, Aeroflot said on Sunday it would cancel all flights to European destinations after European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the EU had decided to close its airspace to Russian traffic.

The United States is considering similar action, but has yet to make a final decision, according to U.S. officials. The U.S. government said on Sunday citizens should consider leaving Russia immediately on commercial flights, citing an increasing number of airlines cancelling flights as countries close their airspace to Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022