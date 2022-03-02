TABPS Pets Raises 4cr Seed Money From Angel Investors

TABPS announced that it has raised Rs. 4 crore as a part of its seed funding round from a group of angel investors. TABPS Pets is a start-up based out of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. TABPS owns the FiloMilo brand which is engaged in the manufacturing of Ayurvedic powered Pet Treats and grooming items FiloMilo has experienced immense love from many pet owners. Their FiloMilo dog biscuits with real chicken have been a huge hit with the pets. They have also launched Ayurvedic powered pet shampoo and 100% natural cat litter. Launching the brand in August 2021, their brands are already present in 320 stores in TN and Kerala. Speaking on the fundraise, Mrs Brindha Vijay Kumar mentioned, “ FiloMilo is one of the fastest-growing pet brands in India today. We are striving to bring quality ayurvedic powered pet food, treats and grooming products for pets. We are planning to use these funds for putting up a state of the art pet food manufacturing facility in Coimbatore. We will also use the funds for R&D and further expansion of the brand in both physical and digital store such as amazon.” Some of the prominent names in the angel investors who invested in FiloMilo are Saikat Biswas, Global Head - Medical Devices, Pharma & Services, at Wipro Limited, Vijay Mahnot, ex-President of GreenPanel and present CEO of Signet group, Aniruddha Sarkar, CIO of Quest investment advisors; KS Priyan, Founder PP equities MS LLP, Ajay Rathore, Head of Resource Management at Nokia, Ayush Gupta and Dipendu Nandi, Co-founders of Chaigram; invested in FiloMilo too.

Elaborating further Mrs. Brindha mentioned "Today most premium dog food is being imported into India. There are multiple issues with it. One is the food is already old when it reaches India after a long shipment time. Also in case of any supply chain disturbances, like what happened in Covid, the pups find it very difficult to adjust to new food all of a sudden. Since all the food ingredients used are foreign, there are huge allergy issues with the pups. It's also bad for the environment due to the huge carbon footprint. TABPS is working to solve all these issues by manufacturing world-class premium food in India, sourcing all ingredients as close to the plant as possible."

