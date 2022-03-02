Left Menu

U.S. could take further action against Russia -- Buttigieg

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 23:23 IST
U.S. could take further action against Russia -- Buttigieg
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday the Biden administration could take further action against Russia after the administration announced it would bar Russian airlines from U.S. airspace.

"There may be other steps that would be appropriate that are within our authorities," Buttigieg told a U.S. Senate panel. "There are a number of things with regard to infrastructure and certainly with regard to travel that we need to look at as a way to make good on out commitment to support the Ukrainian people."

Buttigieg disclosed he had a conversation Tuesday with the Ukrainian minister of infrastructure on Tuesday and Ukraine's ambassador to Washington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
2
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States
3
U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - sources

U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - so...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Gilead's HIV drug on glass vial concerns; Pfizer's bacterial infection vaccine fails main goal in study and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Gilead's HIV drug on glass...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022