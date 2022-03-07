Lupin signs boxing champion Mary Kom as brand ambassador for Shakti campaign

Homegrown pharma major Lupin Ltd on Monday said it has signed six-time world boxing champion and Olympics bronze medallist Mary Kom as brand ambassador for its Shakti campaign. The campaign is aimed at increasing awareness about heart diseases among women through interactive social media sessions, sharing informative videos from doctors, and in-clinic awareness activities for patients, the company said in a statement.

''With Mary Kom anchoring the campaign, we hope to drive the much-needed awareness on the issue and encourage women to sign up for early screening checks and take corrective measures to avoid future risk of heart diseases,'' Lupin Ltd, President, India Regional Formulations, Rajeev Sibal said.

Early detection and management of cardiovascular risk factors are paramount for improving women's cardiovascular health and reducing premature mortality, he added.

Coronary heart diseases are the leading cause of death for women in India and yet awareness levels on the issue remain abysmally low, Lupin said.

''It is a myth that coronary heart disease is a man's disease or that only older women are at risk. I'm happy to partner with Lupin in their efforts to spread awareness and promote good heart health among women,'' Mary Kom said.

Along with a physical fitness regimen, one should also embed preventive screening tests for working towards optimal health, she added.

In the next phase, the campaign aims to help women improve their health and significantly contribute to the wellbeing of society as they are its backbone and play a pivotal role in shaping the nation, Lupin said.

