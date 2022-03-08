Left Menu

Malaysia to reopen borders from April with quarantine waiver

Malaysian nationals barred from leaving the country for more than a year can fully resume international travel, Ismail Sabri said, adding that travel agreements with other countries including Brunei, Thailand and Indonesia were in the works in addition to one with Singapore announced last year. He also said restrictions on business operating hours, gatherings, social distancing and interstate travel would be eased.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 16:19 IST
Malaysia to reopen borders from April with quarantine waiver

Malaysia will reopen its borders fully from April 1 and allow entry without quarantine for visitors vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Tuesday.

Malaysia has since March 2020 maintained some of the tightest entry curbs in Asia to try to contain coronavirus outbreaks, with most foreign nationals barred from entry and returning Malaysians required to undergo quarantine. The Southeast Asian country will begin a transition to the endemic phase of COVID-19 from next month, Ismail Sabri said in a televised address.

The reopening follows similar steps taken by neighbours Thailand, Cambodia, Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia, with quarantine waived for vaccinated travellers with negative COVID-19 tests before departure and after arrival. Malaysian nationals barred from leaving the country for more than a year can fully resume international travel, Ismail Sabri said, adding that travel agreements with other countries including Brunei, Thailand and Indonesia were in the works in addition to one with Singapore announced last year.

He also said restrictions on business operating hours, gatherings, social distancing and interstate travel would be eased. ($1 = 4.1800 ringgit)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022