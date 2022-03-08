Left Menu

CNH Industrial opens R&D centre in Gurugram

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 20:39 IST
CNH Industrial on Tuesday opened its new India Technology Center in Gurugram that will employ 1,000 staff by 2024, the company said on Tuesday.

It will be an integral part of the company's global research and development footprint.

''India's vast potential, thriving economic development and highly-skilled talent pool make it an attractive market for the expansion and growth of our business. In the last 10 years, we have invested in our Indian manufacturing, R&D, supply base and supply chain development, among other areas.

''The new Technology Center will strengthen our vision of making India a technology hub as it provides the relevant competencies to support the agriculture and construction sectors,'' CNH Industrial President Asia Pacific Chun Woytera told reporters in a virtual press conference.

The technology centre, which is ramping up operations, currently employs over 100 people and aims to have a 1,000 workforce by 2024, he said.

This site will play a strategic role for collaborative efforts with its sister R&D centres around the world to innovate and leverage the leading-edge technology and digital ecosystem in India, with increased efficiencies to benefit customers.

''The new Technology Center significantly increases India's position as a strategic location for CNH Industrial, and provides the technological tools and resources to enhance our ability to serve our customers better,'' CNH Industrial India Country Manager Raunak Varma said.

