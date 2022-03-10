Left Menu

Germany's Baerbock stresses need to bring Bosnia closer to Europe

Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 10-03-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 14:16 IST
Annalena Baerbock Image Credit: Flickr
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Germany and Bosnia-Herzegovina needed to work most closely and intensively on the issue of bringing the Balkan country closer to Europe.

"We want to live together in the European house," said Baerbock on Thursday during a joint news conference in Sarajevo with her counterpart, Bisera Turkovic.

She added that the war in Ukraine was proof of the need of further rapprochement between the Western Balkans and the European Union.

