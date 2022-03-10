Germany's Baerbock stresses need to bring Bosnia closer to Europe

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Germany and Bosnia-Herzegovina needed to work most closely and intensively on the issue of bringing the Balkan country closer to Europe.

"We want to live together in the European house," said Baerbock on Thursday during a joint news conference in Sarajevo with her counterpart, Bisera Turkovic.

She added that the war in Ukraine was proof of the need of further rapprochement between the Western Balkans and the European Union.

