Patna Rajdhani should ply from platform near Ajmeri Gate side as people carry foodgrains: Bihar MP

The Patna Rajdhani Express should ply from the New Delhi Railway station's platform number 16 like in the pre-Covid days to facilitate easy station exit of passengers from Bihar who carry foodgrains and fresh vegetables when they come from home, a JD(U) MP said on Tuesday.

Sunil Kumar Pintu, who is a member of the Lok Sabha from Sitamani, said the Patna Rajdhani used to start from platform number 15/16 in the pre-Covid days, but it has now been moved to platform number 7/8 of the station.

''It arrives there and also leaves from there. When we come from Bihar, we carry our rice, pulses, wheat and vegetables from home. Now, we get down at around seven number platform and the car is at Ajmeri Gate (after platform 16),'' Pintu said participating in the debate on Demand for Grants 2022-23 for Railway in Lok Sabha.

When people from Bihar travel, they carry with them fresh vegetables from their land, so the train should ply from platform 16, he demanded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)