Left Menu

Amazon wins EU antitrust nod for $8.5 billion MGM acquisition

Analysts said the deal would boost Amazon's video streaming service and attract people to subscribe to Amazon Prime, which offers fast shipping and encourages consumers to shop more regularly. MGM has the rights to James Bond, one of the most lucrative franchises in film history that's earned nearly $7 billion at the box office globally.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 22:01 IST
Amazon wins EU antitrust nod for $8.5 billion MGM acquisition

Amazon on Tuesday gained unconditional EU antitrust approval for its proposed $8.5 billion acquisition of U.S. movie studio MGM, a move that will help it better compete with streaming rivals Netflix and Disney+.

The European Commission said the deal would not pose competition concerns in Europe, confirming a Reuters story on March 9. The EU competition enforcer said it had looked into the overlaps between Amazon and MGM in audio-visual content and found that the combined market shares are low and the presence of strong rivals.

"The addition of MGM's content into Amazon's Prime Video offer would not have a significant impact on Amazon's position as provider of marketplace services," the Commission said. Analysts said the deal would boost Amazon's video streaming service and attract people to subscribe to Amazon Prime, which offers fast shipping and encourages consumers to shop more regularly.

MGM has the rights to James Bond, one of the most lucrative franchises in film history that's earned nearly $7 billion at the box office globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
4
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022