Amazon wins EU antitrust nod for $8.5 billion MGM acquisition
Analysts said the deal would boost Amazon's video streaming service and attract people to subscribe to Amazon Prime, which offers fast shipping and encourages consumers to shop more regularly. MGM has the rights to James Bond, one of the most lucrative franchises in film history that's earned nearly $7 billion at the box office globally.
Amazon on Tuesday gained unconditional EU antitrust approval for its proposed $8.5 billion acquisition of U.S. movie studio MGM, a move that will help it better compete with streaming rivals Netflix and Disney+.
The European Commission said the deal would not pose competition concerns in Europe, confirming a Reuters story on March 9. The EU competition enforcer said it had looked into the overlaps between Amazon and MGM in audio-visual content and found that the combined market shares are low and the presence of strong rivals.
"The addition of MGM's content into Amazon's Prime Video offer would not have a significant impact on Amazon's position as provider of marketplace services," the Commission said.
MGM has the rights to James Bond, one of the most lucrative franchises in film history that's earned nearly $7 billion at the box office globally.
