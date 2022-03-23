VW says its Spanish battery cell plant will be located near Valencia
Volkswagen's planned battery cell plant in Spain will be located in Sagunto, on the outskirts of Valencia, and will have around 3,000 employees and a production of 40 gigawatt hours (GWh) a year, the carmaker said on Wednesday.
The German group has embarked in an ambitious plan to build six large battery factories across Europe with partners by the end of the decade as it aims to become the world's leaders in electric vehicles (EV).
