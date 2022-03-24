Left Menu

India needs over 2000 new aircraft in next 20 years-Airbus

He also said India needs 34,000 additional pilots and 45,000 technicians by 2040. Passenger traffic in India is expected to grow at 6.2 per cent during the next two decades, he said, while speaking to reporters here.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-03-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 11:51 IST
India needs over 2000 new aircraft in next 20 years-Airbus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Backed by buoyant aviation market, India needs 2210 new aircraft over the next two decades, a senior official of Airbus said on Thursday.

The fleet could comprise 1770 new small and 440 medium and large aircraft, Head of Airline Marketing India and South Asia, Airbus, Brent McBratney said. He also said India needs 34,000 additional pilots and 45,000 technicians by 2040. Passenger traffic in India is expected to grow at 6.2 per cent during the next two decades, he said, while speaking to reporters here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022