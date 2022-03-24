India needs over 2000 new aircraft in next 20 years-Airbus
Backed by buoyant aviation market, India needs 2210 new aircraft over the next two decades, a senior official of Airbus said on Thursday.
The fleet could comprise 1770 new small and 440 medium and large aircraft, Head of Airline Marketing India and South Asia, Airbus, Brent McBratney said. He also said India needs 34,000 additional pilots and 45,000 technicians by 2040. Passenger traffic in India is expected to grow at 6.2 per cent during the next two decades, he said, while speaking to reporters here.
