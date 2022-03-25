PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 25

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Michael Grade appointed Ofcom chair after lengthy search https://on.ft.com/3D74Fs6 - Two U.S. billionaire-led bids lead 3 bln stg race to buy Chelsea FC https://on.ft.com/3JEgGb7

- U.S. plans to boost supplies of liquefied natural gas to EU https://on.ft.com/3IF72Dw - Phone-hacking scandal costs Murdoch's newspaper company another 49 mln stg https://on.ft.com/3qyz7Gm

Overview - Boris Johnson has turned to broadcasting veteran Lord Michael Grade to chair UK media regulator Ofcom, capping a protracted appointments process marred by hold-ups and claims of political interference.

- Two bids backed by U.S. billionaires have become the frontrunners to win the 3 billion pounds ($3.96 billion) race to purchase Chelsea Football Club, which is rushing to replace its Russian oligarch owner Roman Abramovich, who has been hit with sanctions. - The United States is finalising a plan to supply the EU with up to 15bn additional cubic metres of liquefied natural gas by the end of 2022, according to three people familiar with the matter.

- The British tabloid phone-hacking scandal has cost Rupert Murdoch's newspaper empire another 49 million pounds ($64.63 million), newly published accounts from News Group Newspapers showed as the company launched a legal attempt to finally draw a line under the episode. ($1 = 0.7582 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)